Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,003. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.57 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

