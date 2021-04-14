Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.2% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 276,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,677. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $94.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

