Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $16.41

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $15.47. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 13,277.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

