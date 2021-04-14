Epic Cash Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $118,332.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 10,913,808 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

