Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

