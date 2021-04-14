Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

EQX stock opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.49. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

