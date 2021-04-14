Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.72

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 2504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

