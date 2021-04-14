Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion.
T stock opened at C$25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.36. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.73 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
