Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Simply Good Foods Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.