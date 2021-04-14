Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,646,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,024.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,704 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.