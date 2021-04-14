Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of VNOM opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

