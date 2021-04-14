Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Alibaba Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.90. The company has a market cap of $654.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

