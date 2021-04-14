Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAA, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in IAA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in IAA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

