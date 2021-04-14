Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of MDNA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

