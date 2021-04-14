Equities Analysts Set Expectations for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

WWE opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.82 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,493.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,061,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

