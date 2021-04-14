Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 14th (AC, AQN, EQB, FM, FN, HCG, HNR1, LUN, MEG, MRU)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 14th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$138.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €173.00 ($203.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$4.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$4.20 to C$3.75. ATB Capital currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.50. Haywood Securities currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,780 ($101.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$49.00 to C$50.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.25.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target reduced by Tudor Pickering to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$62.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

