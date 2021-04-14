Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (1COV, AIXA, APF, AQN, ASML, ATR, AVCT, BZZUY, CAML, FB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 14th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €620.00 ($729.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $340.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $375.00.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.80 ($4.47) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.20 ($2.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on the stock.

