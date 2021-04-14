Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (DNHBY, MCFT, MFGP, MLAB, MPAA, MPW, MRTN, MWK, NBIX, NDRA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 14th:

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

