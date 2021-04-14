Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $109.70 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.70 million and $1.24 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00005360 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,477.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.25 or 0.03708671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00417415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $802.62 or 0.01244805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00504670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00462507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00350215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00033038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,046,825 coins and its circulating supply is 31,743,103 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

