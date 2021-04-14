Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $13,279,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.09. 917,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,089. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

