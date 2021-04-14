Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $13,279,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.09. 917,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,089. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.97.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
