Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $694.02 million, a P/E ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

