Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Achieves $512,521.08

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $512,521.08 and approximately $165,900.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.19 or 0.03759152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00033589 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,877,472 coins and its circulating supply is 180,848,059 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

