Ethereum Classic Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $2.04 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $21.65 or 0.00034394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.26 or 0.03856797 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

