ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $85,385.62 and $33.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

