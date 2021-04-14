Ethverse Reaches Market Cap of $5.91 Million (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $83,548.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066408 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.