Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 21st (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 21st. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

EUCRU stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

