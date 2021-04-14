EUNO Price Hits $0.0039 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $73,343.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00746023 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,173,560,585 coins and its circulating supply is 6,173,561,240 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

