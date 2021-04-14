EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,970.87

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $158,970.87 and $130,540.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00065710 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

