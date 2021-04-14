Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.