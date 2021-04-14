Evercore ISI Boosts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,991.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,005,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,665,619,000 after purchasing an additional 221,597,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.