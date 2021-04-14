Evercore ISI Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

NYSE F opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of -305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners now owns 168,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 60,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,702.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 366,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

