Everest (ID) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $156.50 million and $5.42 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

