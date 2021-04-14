Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $275.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

