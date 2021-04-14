Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,904. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 429,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

