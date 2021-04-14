Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.25. Evolus shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 4,683 shares changing hands.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

The company has a market cap of $515.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

