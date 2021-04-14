Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 205.1% in March

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the March 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CAHPF stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

