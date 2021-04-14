Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the March 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,467.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

SNMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,371. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.