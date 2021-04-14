Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVKIF. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock remained flat at $$35.92 during trading on Wednesday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

