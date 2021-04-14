Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.25. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

