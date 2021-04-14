Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €30.14 ($35.46) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.54 and its 200-day moving average is €26.25.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.