Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.86 ($35.13).

FRA EVK traded down €0.13 ($0.15) on Wednesday, hitting €30.14 ($35.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,364 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.54 and its 200 day moving average is €26.25.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

