Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 528.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,841. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

