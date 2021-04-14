Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.32). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.65. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

