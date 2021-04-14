ExclusiveCoin One Day Volume Hits $23,427.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $23,427.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004145 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.81 or 0.00911017 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014516 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.