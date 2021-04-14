Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 676,750 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exelixis worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

