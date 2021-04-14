Expanse Market Capitalization Hits $3.18 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $62,551.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,369.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.94 or 0.03762944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00427786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $807.52 or 0.01294733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00524144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00502832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.28 or 0.00357995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.