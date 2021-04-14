Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,248 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $25,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.18. 12,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,758. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.