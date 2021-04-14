Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the March 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 87,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

