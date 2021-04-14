Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the March 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

