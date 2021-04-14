Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $232,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EXTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.