Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $232,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
EXTR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
